Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CRO Alan Russo Sells 160,210 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stem stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 5,167,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,766. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.77. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

