Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CRO Alan Russo Sells 160,210 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stem stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 5,167,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,766. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 2.77. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
