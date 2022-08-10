STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $251.71.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.26. The company had a trading volume of 358,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. STERIS has a 1 year low of $192.40 and a 1 year high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.80.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 64,877 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.