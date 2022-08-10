Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.91. 55,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.