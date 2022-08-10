Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $334,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 616.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

