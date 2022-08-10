Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 190 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.82. 170,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,869,808. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.74. The company has a market cap of $349.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

