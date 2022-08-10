Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Sells 420 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $5.79 on Wednesday, hitting $202.44. 115,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average of $194.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

