Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 9.4%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shares were up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 12,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,712,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $711.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 11,088,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,562 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,282,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,529,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,025 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 3,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,204,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

