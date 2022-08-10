Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for August 10th (AAON, AGCO, AMPH, ASRT, AXON, BFS, BLDP, BSRR, BUR, BYFC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 10th:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) was downgraded by analysts at Eight Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.00.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a mkt perform rating.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

