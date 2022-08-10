Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invitae Call Options (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 35,253 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,530% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,163 call options.

Invitae Stock Up 52.4 %

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,220. Invitae has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $800.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Insider Transactions at Invitae

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $28,026.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at $779,735.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 17,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $64,930.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,833 shares of company stock valued at $303,038 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Invitae by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 506,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 695.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 708,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 619,822 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Invitae by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 76,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 55,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Invitae by 1,190.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,095,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,011 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

