StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

