StockNews.com Downgrades Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to Hold

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVCY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 99,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

