StockNews.com Downgrades Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) to Sell

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet cut Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
Shares of GRC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 53,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.64. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
