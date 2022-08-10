StockNews.com Downgrades Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) to Sell

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of GRC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 53,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.44 million, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.64. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 20.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 105.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 167,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 86,056 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

