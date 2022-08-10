StockNews.com Downgrades Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to Sell

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Sesen Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ SESN remained flat at $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,048,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46,718 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

