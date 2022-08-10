StockNews.com Lowers ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Sell

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICUI. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

ICU Medical Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ ICUI traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, hitting $171.32. 323,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,481. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $158.60 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.22 and a 200-day moving average of $199.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total transaction of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 81.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 378.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

