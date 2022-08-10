StockNews.com Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.
NNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.22.
National Retail Properties Price Performance
Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84.
National Retail Properties Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Read More
