Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,455 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 104.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 956,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,973,000 after buying an additional 326,162 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.07. 255,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,016,029. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

