Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,791,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,030 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,106,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.86. 165,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,869,808. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.