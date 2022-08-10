Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $892,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 75,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,589. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

