Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,095 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,053,000 after acquiring an additional 876,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after acquiring an additional 523,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,217,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.38. The stock had a trading volume of 115,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

