Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 88.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 37.1% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.2% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 54.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 26,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL traded up $7.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.05. The stock had a trading volume of 44,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,139. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.86.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.