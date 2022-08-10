Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.62 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SSYS. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

SSYS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.29. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter valued at $10,325,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stratasys by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 16.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Stratasys by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Stratasys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

