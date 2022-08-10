Streamr Market Capitalization Achieves $28.28 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $28.28 million and $4.19 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00127901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00036327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00070365 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc.

Streamr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

