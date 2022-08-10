Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SNCY. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SNCY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. 1,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,764. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

