Sun (New) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $70.41 million and $23.79 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,255.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Sun (New) Coin Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

