SuperLauncher 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $716.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $908,517.09 and approximately $716.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014767 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,068,878 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.
SuperLauncher Coin Trading
