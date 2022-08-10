SuperLauncher 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $716.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $908,517.09 and approximately $716.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000918 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038942 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,068,878 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher.

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

