SVB Leerink Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.61. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.42 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.54. 32,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,047. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.17. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

