Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.62

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 51899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWMAY shares. UBS Group cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DNB Markets cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 88 to SEK 125 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 81 to SEK 106 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 88.03% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $523.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

