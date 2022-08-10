Swiss National Bank Acquires 39,100 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Align Technology worth $141,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Align Technology Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $273.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.25. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.86 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.
Align Technology Profile
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
