Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,604,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Mosaic worth $106,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Mosaic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $79.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

