Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,489,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Eversource Energy worth $131,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,480,000 after buying an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

