Swiss National Bank Has $107.79 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,080,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $107,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $405,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKC shares. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

