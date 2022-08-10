Swiss National Bank Has $114.86 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,915,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Kraft Heinz worth $114,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,605,000 after buying an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,598,000 after purchasing an additional 132,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,594 shares of company stock worth $13,299,438 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

