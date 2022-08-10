Swiss National Bank Has $126.04 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.44% of Keysight Technologies worth $126,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $162.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.