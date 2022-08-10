Swiss National Bank Has $128.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 637,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $128,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 842,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,007,227,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,213,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,841,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.40.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.14 and its 200-day moving average is $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

