Swiss National Bank Has $133.44 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of AMETEK worth $133,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,685,000 after purchasing an additional 259,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after purchasing an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,469,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

