Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $135,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada Profile

NYSE FNV opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.01. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $122.38 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

