Swiss National Bank Purchases 173,600 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $109,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock worth $829,286. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $74.92 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

