Swiss National Bank Purchases 95,100 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Twilio worth $120,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $382.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

