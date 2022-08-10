Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Arista Networks worth $138,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,220 shares of company stock valued at $54,483,146 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

