Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Up 168.1% in July

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 168.1% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. 65,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,598. Symrise has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.32.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

