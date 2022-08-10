Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT Raised to $5.50 at SVB Leerink

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s previous close.

TRHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $131.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.97. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P acquired 59,262 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $253,641.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,521,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at $138,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

