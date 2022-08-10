Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.36. 2,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Taisei Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

