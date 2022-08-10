Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.458 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 4.1 %

TSM traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,657,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549,059. The firm has a market cap of $459.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.