Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,167,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,574. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 136,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

