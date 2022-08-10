Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $16.74. 721,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 363.65%.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 313,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 350,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

