TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 10th (NASDAQ:TCBP)

TC Biopharm’s (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 10th. TC Biopharm had issued 4,117,648 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $17,500,004 based on an initial share price of $4.25. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

TC Biopharm Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBP opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39. TC Biopharm has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

TC Biopharm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.