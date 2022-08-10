TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TCRR opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $19.03.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 205.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 137.3% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
