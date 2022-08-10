TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE SNX traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $100.68. 298,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,131. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,886.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $132,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,388,886.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $83,309.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,543.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,825 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 725,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,860,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $9,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.