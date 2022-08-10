Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

TLS has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $595.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.57. Telos has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $34.68.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Telos had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $50.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 170,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth about $27,666,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Telos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after buying an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Telos by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,721,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 162,452 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

