Telos (TLOS) Price Reaches $0.19

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Telos has a market cap of $50.46 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000317 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

